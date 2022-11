प्रणय शर्मा कराटे 1 सीरीज ए में स्वर्ण पदक जीतने वाले पहले भारतीय बने

Pranay Sharma becomes the FIRST INDIAN to win at the Karate-1 Series A event 🇮🇳🙌



Pranay wins 🥇 in the Men's 67 kg Kumite at the event in Jakarta, beating Ukraine's Davyd Yanovskyi in the final.



Arguably the best ever result in the history of Indian karate! 💪#Karate pic.twitter.com/NCeom9qoOl