Pro Kabaddi League Match 125: यूपी योद्धाज को हराकर पहली बार प्लेऑफ में पहुंची तमिल थलाइवाज

𝐁𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐬 continue their dominance & 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐬 book a spot in the playoffs 😉



Here's how the race to the playoffs is shaping up 📊#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #PATvBLR #CHEvUP pic.twitter.com/34R4E3DDXs