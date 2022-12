Pro Kabaddi League Eliminator 2: तमिल थलाइवाज टाईब्रेकर में यूपी योद्धा को हराकर सेमीफइनल में पहुंचे

The Thalaivas' dream of lifting the #vivoProKabaddi trophy continues 😎 💪



After being tied at 36-36, the Thalaivas took the game away 4-6 in the tie-breaker#FantasticPanga #UPvCHE #vivoPKLPlayoffs #vivoPKL2022Playoffs pic.twitter.com/HGyoMHHKDL