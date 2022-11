Pro Kabaddi League Match 103: अंतिम रेड पर यूपी ने पटना को 2 अंक से हराया, चौथे स्थान पर काबिज

#BhaariPaltan continued their dominance, while #MumBoys & the Yoddhas secured all-important wins!



Here's a closer 👀 at the points table after Day 4️⃣3️⃣ of #vivoProKabaddi Season 9#FantasticPanga #MUMvBEN #PUNvTT #UPvPAT pic.twitter.com/gWROih09r7