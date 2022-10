Pro Kabaddi League Match 15: दबंग दिल्ली ने यूपी योद्धाओं के खिलाफ वापसी करके की शानदार जीत

Mausam ho ya game, north mein garma-garmi toh honi he hai 🔥



HT: #UP 25:15 #DEL

FT: #UP 42:44 #DEL



A Dabang comeback by Delhi makes it 3 wins in a row for them 💪#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #UPvDEL pic.twitter.com/ixQwhaBdT5