Men's Junior Asia Cup: पाकिस्तान को हराकर भारत ने चौथी बार जीता खिताब

India Reigns Supreme! 🥇🏆#TeamIndia🇮🇳 puts up a dominant performance in the final to win the Junior Men's Hockey 🏑 #AsiaCup2023 !



Defending Champions asserted their dominance with a fantastic victory against Pakistan (2-1), remaining undefeated throughout the tournament. 👏… pic.twitter.com/tU4tFIq2JQ