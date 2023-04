मार्शल अर्जन सिंह स्मारक हॉकी टूर्नामेंट का हुआ आगाज, चंडीगढ़ इलेवन ने जीता पहला मैच

To commemorate the 104th Birth Anniversary of Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh DFC, 4th edition of MIAF Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament -2023 is being organised by AFSCB at Raghbir Singh Bhola Hockey Stadium, 3 BRD AF Stn, Chandigarh from 10-15 April, 23. @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/ujx79XLaHr