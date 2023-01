Hockey World Cup Day 1: ऑस्ट्रेलिया और अर्जेंटीना को मिली जीत, इंग्लैंड और भारत ने भी हासिल किए तीन अंक

𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥-𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞: 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝟖-𝟎 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞



Dream start for Australia as Jeremy Hayward and Tom Craig both score hat-tricks in a dominant 8-0 win against France in their opening encounter. #HWC2023



📱- Download the @watchdothockey App to follow all the updates. pic.twitter.com/CiG05iuzZm