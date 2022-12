नेशन्स कप की विजेता भारतीय महिला टीम को हॉकी इंडिया नकद इनाम से करेगी सम्मानित

Congratulations girls for making all of us proud

Team #India 🇮🇳 are crowned the champions of the first-ever women's #FIHNationsCup beating Spain 1-0. With this, they qualify for the 2023-24 #FIHProLeague

Congratulations @TheHockeyIndia @FIH_Hockey @sports_odisha pic.twitter.com/kaPKg3ga7d