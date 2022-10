भारतीय डिफेंडर हरमनप्रीत सिंह ने जीता एफआईएच साल के सर्वश्रेष्ठ खिलाड़ी का पुरस्कार

Smiles and joy all around as his family surprised Harmanpreet Singh to celebrate his back to back FIH Player of the Year Award! 😀🎊#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HockeyStarAwards @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @13harmanpreet @FIH_Hockey pic.twitter.com/avj8UfguHu