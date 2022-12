हॉकी विश्व कप 2023 की ट्रॉफी का दौरा शुरू

The Trophy Tour of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 officially kicked off today in #Bhubaneswar with Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @Naveen_Odisha handing over the coveted trophy to @TheHockeyIndia President Shri @DilipTirkey.#HWC2023 #OdishaForHockey pic.twitter.com/NK649Lca9x