Commonwealth Games 2022: जिम्नास्ट प्रणति नायक ने वॉल्ट फाइनल में बनाई अपनी जगह

CWG: Gymnastics:

👉 Pranati Nayak has qualified for the Vault Final after finishing 3rd in the Qualification (13.275 pts).

👉 Ruthuja Nataraj has qualified for All-around Final after finishing 16th in Qualification (46.250 pts). #CWG2022 #CWG2022India pic.twitter.com/HVROlnohGn