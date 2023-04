खालिन जोशी, एसएसपी चौरसिया, प्रणवी उर्स और अवनि प्रशांत ने एशियाई खेलों के लिए क्वालीफाई किया

It's a Bengaluru-heavy Indian golf team for the Asian Games!@KhalinJoshi and @SSP_Golf finish 1-2 in the @IndianGolfUnion Qualifier to join @anirbangolf and @shubhankargolf.



Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth were 1-2 in women's and will join @aditigolf.



Hangzhou, here we come!