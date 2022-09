अंतरराष्ट्रीय फुटबॉल मैत्री मैच में वियतनाम से 0-3 से हारा भारत

FULL-TIME! We come to the end of the match as the referee blows his whistle. Not the best day for us, but the boys earned some valuable experience from these friendlies.



🇻🇳 3-0 🇮🇳



📺 https://t.co/NLb4lybUlz#VIEIND ⚔️ #BackTheBlue 💙 #BlueTigers 🐯 #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/djhNZweOS5