भारत के पूर्व फुटबॉलर परिमल डे का 81 साल की उम्र में निधन

Former India Football Player Parimal Dey's demise comes as a big loss for @IndianFootball

Jangla-da, as he was known to us,was one of the best schemers of 1960s, and remains in the hearts and minds of the fans till date.

My thoughts go out to his family

#OmShanti ओम शांति । ওঁ pic.twitter.com/BCdTnuBy4f