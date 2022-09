डूरंड कप 2022: राजस्थान यूनाइटेड को हराकर सेमीफाइनल में पहुंची हैदराबाद एफसी की टीम

𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞!



It has been a clinical performance by the current @IndSuperLeague champions @HydFCOfficial and it helps them secure a spot in the semi finals. #HFC 3-1 #RUFC#HFCRUFC ⚔️#KBK 🏟️#DurandCup 🏆#IndianOilDurandCup 🏆#DurandCup2022 🏆#IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/iBiph1xMr4