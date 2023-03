WPL - GG vs DC: गुजरात ने दिल्ली को 11 रन से हराया, हासिल की दूसरी जीत

A cracking half-century 👌

A vital bowling contribution 👍



For her super all-round performance, @akgardner97 bags the Player of the Match award as @GujaratGiants beat #DC by 11 runs. 👏 👏



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/fWIECCaAGh #TATAWPL | #DCvGG pic.twitter.com/77ga9Laqdx