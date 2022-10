Women's Asia Cup: पाकिस्तान को 1 रन से हराकर श्रीलंका ने फाइनल में बनाई जगह

And there we have it! Our second finalist of the #WomensAsiaCup2022 🏆 is Sri Lanka 🇱🇰!



A hard-fought, edge-of-the-seat finish to clinch the win over Pakistan 🇵🇰 by a single run, and enter the finals in style. 🔥#PAKvSRL #AsianCricketCouncil #ACC pic.twitter.com/0taHm6e8XL