Women's Asia Cup 2022: बारिश के कारण बाधित हुए मैच में भारत ने मलेशिया को 30 रन से हराया

Second consecutive victory for #TeamIndia in the #AsiaCup2022 as they beat Malaysia by 30 runs (DLS) 👏👏



S. Meghana bags the Player of the Match award for her terrific 6️⃣9️⃣-run knock. #INDvMAL



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/P8ZyYS5nHl pic.twitter.com/WaV3IIgf14