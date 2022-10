T20 World Cup: 11 साल के दर्शील ने कप्तान रोहित के लिए की गेंदबाजी, बीसीसीआई ने शेयर किया वीडियो

𝗗𝗢 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦!



When a 11-year-old impressed @ImRo45 with his smooth action! 👌 👌



A fascinating story of Drushil Chauhan who caught the eye of #TeamIndia Captain & got invited to the nets and the Indian dressing room. 👏 👏 #T20WorldCup



Watch 🔽https://t.co/CbDLMiOaQO