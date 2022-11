T20 World Cup: शानदार फॉर्म में चल रहे सलामी बल्लेबाज सूर्यकुमार यादव ने बनाया नया रिकॉर्ड

Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is in 2022:



28 - Matches

28 - Inns

1026 - Runs

44.60 - Average

186.54 - Strike-rate

117 - HS

1 - 100s

9 - 50s



Suryakumar Yadav becomes the first-ever Indian to score 1000+ T20I runs in a calendar year. pic.twitter.com/yxMAa9qLOw