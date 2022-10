Road Safety World Series: इंडिया लीजेंड्स ने श्रीलंका को हराकर जीता खिताब, दूसरी बार बनी चैंपियन

2021: 🇮🇳 India Legends defended 181 runs against 🇱🇰 Srilanka Legends in #RSWS Season 1 finals.



2022: 🇮🇳 India Legends defended 195 runs against 🇱🇰 Srilanka Legends in #RSWS Season 2 finals.@indialegends ARE THE CHAMPIONS AGAIN!#RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #YehJungHaiLegendary pic.twitter.com/CUSAt05M8i