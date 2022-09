Legends League Cricket: जयपुर के सवाई मानसिंह स्टेडियम में खेला जाएगा फाइनल

Jaipur! Brace yourself for the ultimate showdown between the best of the best! Who will take the #LLCT20 trophy home? Live on 5th October at 7:30 pm from Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur! Watch live on @StarSportsIndia, @DisneyPlusHS, @FanCode#BossLogoKaGame #LegendsLeagueCricket pic.twitter.com/7VmXH0BfT4