IND VS ENG W : पहले वनडे मुकाबले में भारत ने इंग्लैंड को 7 विकेट से हराया, 1-0 से बनाई बढ़त

Smriti Mandhana bags the Player of the Match award for her splendid 9⃣1⃣-run knock 👏👏



A clinical run-chase from #TeamIndia to beat England by 7⃣ wickets and go 1-0 up in the series 👌



Full scorecard here 👉 https://t.co/x1UIAVe2e6#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/7Fixwa4Ut2