Commonwealth Games 2022: भारत की लाॅन बाॅल्स महिला टीम ने राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में किया पदक पक्का, पहली बार बनाई फाइनल में जगह

This is a bit of history. The Indian lawn bowls women's team of Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayanmoni Saikia, Lovely Choubey and Pinki Singh have won India's first ever CWG medal in the sport. They beat New Zealand 16-13 to make the final of the women's fours event and are assure of silver pic.twitter.com/chA5uP3DyY