Speed Chess 2022: चीन के डिंग लीरेन को हराकर सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचे निहाल सरीन

BIG NEWS🚨🚨



🇮🇳Nihal Sarin beats world no. 2 Ding Liren of China🇨🇳 17-9 to make his way into the semifinals of the Speed Chess Championship!



This will be his second semis appearance in a row!

Well played champ 🙌🏻#Chess ♟️| #SpeedChess pic.twitter.com/iQTmGsfJEE