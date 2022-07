भारत के 16 वर्षीय ग्रांडमास्टर प्रज्ञानानंद ने जीता पैरासिन ओपन

BREAKING!

Indian prodigy Praggnanandhaa 🇮🇳 wins the Paracin Open in Serbia! 🏆



16-year-old @rpragchess scored 8/9 to clinch sole first! 🙌🏻



Pragg gained 12.5 rating points to enter the World Top 100 📈 and have a new peak rating of 2662.9 🚀🚀🚀



Congratulations Pragg! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/29I0uYxnUC