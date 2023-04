भारतीय ग्रैंडमास्टर अर्जुन ने जीता शेटी जुल्दी इंटरनेशनल रैपिड शतरंज का खिताब

Big congratulations to Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi on winning the very strong #sattyzhuldyz Rapid at Astana! Arjun scored a marvelous 9.5/11 and remained unbeaten throughout the event, only scoring 3 draws. What a performance by the Wonderboy of Warangal!

📷: Aditya Sur Roy pic.twitter.com/ggmOc9c4Wx