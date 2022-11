एशियाई शतरंज चैंपियनशिप: भारत के प्रज्ञानंधा, नंधिधा ने खिताब जीते

BREAKING: 17-year-old 🇮🇳 GM Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu clinched the 2022 Asian Continental Chess Championship in New Delhi! 👏@rpragchess scored 7/9 and remained unbeaten in the event. He also won the ticket to the #FIDEWorldCup and a cash prize of $7000! [₹5,80,000/- approx] pic.twitter.com/Nb8ZUd6XQY