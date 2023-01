दिव्या देशमुख बनी राष्ट्रीय शतरंज चैम्पियन, लगातार दूसरा खिताब

🏆 WGM Divya Deshmukh clinched the @MPLSportsFdn 48th National Women Chess Championship in Kolhapur! 👏🏻@DivyaDeshmukh05 scored 9.5/11 and remained unbeaten throughout the event. She also took home a cash prize of ₹6,00,00/-!



Congratulations Divya! 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Pl3nJdL3XF