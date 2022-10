एशियन यूथ शतरंज में भारत के 10 साल के माधवेंद्र और 8 वर्ष की चारवी ने जीता स्वर्ण

Madhvendra Pratap Sharma is the only Indian to have won a Gold medal in all three formats - Classical, Rapid and Blitz



He remained undefeated in all 23 games scoring 8/9, 6.5/7 and 6.5/7 each respectively.



The boy is also National U9 School champion and National U10 runner-up pic.twitter.com/CFP2GgfMQO