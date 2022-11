Youth World Boxing Championships: रवीना ने अंतिम दिन जीता स्वर्ण, भारत ने 11 पदकों के साथ अभियान समाप्त किया

MEDALS GALORE! ✨🏅



Team 🇮🇳 closed its curtain at the #YouthWorldChampionships in 🇪🇸 with 1️⃣1️⃣ medals including



4️⃣ 🥇

3️⃣ 🥈

4️⃣ 🥉



Proud of you, champs! 👏👏👏@AjaySingh_SG | @debojo_m#YouthWorldChampionships#PunchMeinHaiDum#Boxing pic.twitter.com/HQaAPZmWXP