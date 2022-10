भारतीय मुक्केबाजी महासंघ ने आयरिश लीजेंड बर्नार्ड डन को हाई परफार्मेंस डायरेक्टर नियुक्त किया

BREAKING NEWS 🤩



Focused to win medals from @Paris2024 BFI has appointed Irish Olympic Medal Winning High Performance Director #BernardDunne as the new High Performance Director. BFI & Dunne will work to take 🇮🇳 Boxing to next level 👏@AjaySingh_SG @debojo_m#PunchMeinHaiDum pic.twitter.com/i5n0ruWNPg