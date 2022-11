World Snooker Championship: मनन चंद्रा और विद्या पिल्लई ने रजत पदक जीते

2 🥈 on their way to 🇮🇳 in 🇹🇷 at World Snooker Championship 2022 😍



🥈 - Manan Chandra went down to Morgan of Whales in 8 frames (3-5) in Snooker Masters World's Finals



🥈 - Vidya Pilla lost a 6 hrs marathon battle to 🇧🇪's Wendy (3:4 frames) in IBSF Women's World Championships pic.twitter.com/F9HiP4mVNS