पीवी सिंधु ने सिंगापुर ओपन के फाइनल में बनाई जगह

PV Sindhu into the FINAL🔥



India's badminton queen defeats Saena Kawakami 21-15, 21-7 to advance to the women's singles final of the #SingaporeOpen2022



This will be her 1⃣st super 500 final of the year, 3⃣rd final overall in 2022!#Badminton 🏸 pic.twitter.com/WUi3fggBuB