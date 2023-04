Badminton Asia Championships: सात्विक और चिराग ने एशियाई चैम्पियनशिप खिताब जीता

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty are ASIAN CHAMPIONS 🏆



Yet another milestone for India's premier men's doubles duo as they clinch India's second-ever #BadmintonAsiaChampionships title after Dinesh Khanna in 1965!



They beat Ong Sin Yew & Teo Ee Yi 16-21, 21-17, 21-19. pic.twitter.com/uQd0ywL6dw