Para Badminton World Championships: भारत के लिए भगत और मनीषा ने जीते स्वर्ण पदक

Pramod Bhagat is a WORLD CHAMPION again💥🇮🇳



The Paralympic 🥇 medallist beats compatriot Nitesh Kumar 21-19, 21-19 in the Men's Singles SL3 final to take home his 4⃣th singles title at the BWF Para-Badminton World C'ships!@PramodBhagat83 pic.twitter.com/oB5PLEPkSU