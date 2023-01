मलेशिया ओपन: सात्विक-चिराग की जोड़ी ने सेमीफाइनल में बनाई जगह, प्रणय के हाथ लगी निराशा

Satwik-Chirag keep India's hopes alive!🇮🇳✨



From trailing 10-17 in the second game, the Indians have pulled out a rabbit from their hat to ultimately beat the in-form Liu/Ou🇨🇳 and reach the semis.



Score: 17-21, 22-20, 21-9#Badminton 🏸| #MalaysiaOpenSuper1000 pic.twitter.com/afIMoR5M3q