बैडमिंटन एशिया मिश्रित टीम चैंपियनशिप में भारतीय टीम का नेतृत्व करेंगे एचएस प्रणय, पीवी सिंधु

Presenting the 🇮🇳 squad for #BAMTC2023. 🤩🏸



ℹ️: Players ranked in the top ten received direct entry, while the rest of the squad was chosen through selection trials.



📸: @badmintonphoto@himantabiswa | @sanjay091968 | @lakhaniarun1#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/vcL59AYqhK