डेनमार्क ओपन: किदांबी श्रीकांत, ट्रीसा-गायत्री दूसरे दौर में पहुंचे

INDIAN SHUTTLERS REGISTER GREAT WINS ON OPENING DAY AT DENMARK OPEN 🏸



Srikanth Kidambi scored a comeback win over Ng Ka-Long 🇭🇰: 17-21, 21-14, 21-12



Young WD pair Treesa Jolly/ Gayatri Pullela beat home favourites Boje/ Magelund 🇩🇰 in straight sets: 21-15, 21-15 pic.twitter.com/QLUbo7qPdb