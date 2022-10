BWF World Junior Championship: शंकर मुथुसामी ने थाईलैंड के खिलाड़ी को हराकर फाइनल में बनाई जगह

TOPS Development Athlete Sankar Subramanian on verge of creating history at BWF World Junior Championships 🏸 #WJC2022 😍



Subramanium defeated 🇹🇭's Teeraratsakul 21-13 21-15 to reach the Final, becoming 4th Indian & 2nd MS Player from 🇮🇳 to do so in the tournament's history🙌 pic.twitter.com/f68Nu2l14B