Asian Junior Championships: उन्नति अंडर-17 महिला एकल के फाइनल में पहुचने वाली पहली भारतीय

Anish Danei THOPPANI from India 🇮🇳 progresses to the finals after defeating LEE Yu-Jui from Chinese Taipei 18-21, 21-12, 21-12 in the semifinals of Toyota Gazoo Racing Badminton Asia U17 & U15 Junior Championships 2022 🔥🏸#Badminton #BadmintonAsia #BadmintonLovers #BAJCU1715 pic.twitter.com/RDFez2w9BF