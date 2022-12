Asian Junior Championships: उन्नति, अनीश और अर्श/संस्कार की युगल जोड़ी ने जीता रजत पदक

2nd🥈for 🇮🇳 at the Asia U17 & U15 Junior Championships 2022 🏸🔥



Arsh Mohammad & Sanskar Saraswat fought till the end but lost the Men's Doubles U17 Final 21-13, 19-21, 24-22 to Lai Po Yu/Yi-Hao Lin of Chinese Taipei.



👏Congratulating the two champions on their 🥈 pic.twitter.com/CGItGCot96