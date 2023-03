All England Open: त्रिसा जॉली और गायत्री गोपीचंद सेमीफाइनल में हारे

Treesa/Gayatri's wonderful #AllEngland run comes to an end in the semis💔



Young Indian duo Treesa Jolly & Gayatri Gopichand go down against 🇰🇷's Ha Na Baek & Hee So Lee in straight games.



Score: 10-21, 10-21#Badminton 🏸| #AllEnglandOpen2023 pic.twitter.com/DHMWdSoV3L