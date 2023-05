प्रवीण चित्रवेल ने क्यूबा में ट्रिपल जंप का राष्ट्रीय रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा

New #NationalRecord 🚨 in Triple Jump!



🇮🇳's @PraveenChithra1 sets new NR with a jump of 17.37m (-1.5 m/s) in 🇨🇺.#TOPSchemeAthlete Praveen made 4 jumps over 17m during the event and also qualified for the World Championships in Budapest!



Congratulations champ 🥳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/cTKzF9hJSo