पारुल चौधरी ने लॉस एंजिलस ग्रां प्री में 3000 मीटर स्टीपलचेज में जीता कांस्य पदक

🇮🇳's Parul Chaudhary finishes 3⃣rd at the LA Grand Prix 🏃‍♀️🥳



Parul bettered her PB as she clocked 9:29.51 to win🥉at the USATF LA Grand Prix, a WA Continental Tour- Gold Level Meet in Women's 3000 Steeplechase Event!



Well done Parul! Congratulations 👏 pic.twitter.com/lTTcNqeNgd