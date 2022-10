Our NCOE Athlete Kuldeep Kumar won Bronze Medal 🥉in the Pole Vault event at the 4th Asian Youth Athletics Championship Kuwait



Congratulations and best wishes from @SAI_Bengaluru
#asianchampionship #youthathletics #youthathlete #kuwait #polevaulter #polevault #saibengaluru