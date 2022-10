ज्योति याराजी ने महिलाओं की 100 मीटर बाधा दौड़ में बनाया नया राष्ट्रीय रिकॉर्ड

Jyothi Yarraji sets a new NR in the women's 100m hurdles 💥



After her effort of 12.79s at the National Games was not considered due to wind-speed, Jyothi Yarraji has now finally recorded a sub-13 timing of 12.82s.



The first Indian woman to do so! 🇮🇳#Athletics pic.twitter.com/lKuYj0nNuU