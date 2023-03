भारतीय एथलीट विकास और परमजीत ने 2024 ओलंपिक और विश्व चैंपियनशिप के लिए किया क्वालीफाई

#MEDALALERT



Akshdeep Singh secured the gold medal in the Men's 20Km event at the Asian Race Walking Championships held in Nomi, Japan, with a timing of 1:20:57. In the Women's 20 KM race, Priyanka Goswami bagged the bronze medal, completing the distance in 1:32:27. pic.twitter.com/d7l7Q6AWV5