Good end of season form for Manu DP as he wins men's Javelin Throw at the ongoing Open National with a best throw of 81.23m. He had 3 throws over 80m. Rohit Yadav finishes 2nd while Kishore Kumar Jena is 3rd in a PB of 78.05m. These 3 were quite clear of others #IndianAthletics pic.twitter.com/wHpG4HYiRK